Suns Road Game Rally at Footprint Center

PHOENIX — As the Phoenix Suns start another chase for an NBA championship, the team has announced it is bringing back its Road Game Rallies at the Footprint Center.

Thursday the Suns host the L.A. Clippers as the series is tied 1-1 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Tickets for the first two games can be purchased now.

The rallies will again feature live entertainment from Suns dancers, the Hype Squad and live music with Suns DJs while the game plays on the arena's video board.

More games will become available as the Suns move deeper into the postseason.

Tickets for the rallies during games 3 and 4 are $10 each, and you can get them on the team's website.

All tickets are general admission and seats throughout the arena will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.