Phoenix Suns ticket prices rise as fans anticipate debut of Kevin Durant

PHOENIX — Tickets to see the Phoenix Suns have increased in price significantly as fans anticipate the debut of Kevin Durant.

Durant could be in the lineup as early as Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but his status has not been confirmed for that game. Durant has been sidelined since being traded to the Suns due to a lingering knee sprain.

Despite not knowing for sure if Durant will play, tickets to get in the door will cost fans upwards of $150.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Stuhub, the cheapest ticket including fees was $159 to get in. At the same time, the cheapest ticket on Vivid Seats after fees was $145.

If Durant doesn't play in Friday's game, the next chance to see the Suns in action in Phoenix would be March 8, also against the Oklahoma City Thunder.