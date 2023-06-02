Watch Now
Phoenix Suns 'planning to hire' Frank Vogel as next head coach, per ESPN

Vogel won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jun 02, 2023
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have reportedly begun "planning to hire" Frank Vogel to be their next head coach.

ESPN is reporting that the team is currently negotiating a deal to hire the former Los Angeles Lakers head coach.

Vogel has served as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

He took the Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020.

He replaces Monty Williams, who had a 194-115 record with the Suns, and led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

After that Finals appearance, Phoenix lost in the Western Conference semifinals in each of the following two seasons.

On top of losing each series, they lost both series in Game 7.

In 2022, they lost at home to the Dallas Mavericks by 33, 123-90.

In 2023, they fell to the Western Conference Champion Denver Nuggets in Colorado, 125-100.

