Phoenix Suns 'planning to hire' Frank Vogel as next head coach, per ESPN

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have reportedly begun "planning to hire" Frank Vogel to be their next head coach.

ESPN is reporting that the team is currently negotiating a deal to hire the former Los Angeles Lakers head coach.

BREAKING: The Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. Sides are starting work on a long-term deal. Vogel brings with him a 2020 NBA title and history of constructing high-level defenses. pic.twitter.com/csF6bO8Bp7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2023

Vogel has served as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

He took the Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020.

He replaces Monty Williams, who had a 194-115 record with the Suns, and led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

After that Finals appearance, Phoenix lost in the Western Conference semifinals in each of the following two seasons.

On top of losing each series, they lost both series in Game 7.

In 2022, they lost at home to the Dallas Mavericks by 33, 123-90.

In 2023, they fell to the Western Conference Champion Denver Nuggets in Colorado, 125-100.