Phoenix Suns fans welcome son amid NBA Finals Game 1 win

A Phoenix Suns fan watched Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks while in labor on Tuesday.

Taylin and Brett Bouchy welcomed their son Bear Saint Bouchy shortly after the Suns won Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Bear Bouchy is now the newest Suns fan in the family, but the 8-pound, 10-ounce newborn will still need to grow into his Suns gear.

His father is a lifelong Suns fan who was born in 1993, the last time the Suns made it to the NBA Finals.

“I’ve been waiting my entire life, so it’s cool to even see them hopefully win one championship...if we can do more, then I’ll be stoked,” said Brett.

"Hopefully we’ll have some dynasties to come, and we’ll be used to us winning championships. That's the goal," Brett said, hoping this is the first win he can watch with his son.

The family lives in California but they still cheer on the Suns from a state away. Brett’s family still lives in the Phoenix area, and they can’t wait to visit Bear.

The Bouchy’s will watch the start of Game 2 from the hospital, with the hope of being discharged by the end of the first quarter to finish the game at home.