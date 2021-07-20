Watch
Lego master builder in Arizona makes Phoenix Suns court creation

Posted at 1:04 PM, Jul 20, 2021
PHOENIX — The Legoland Discovery Center is helping to rally the Valley with a Lego scene supporting the Phoenix Suns.

Will the Suns pull out a win for Game 6? Watch the Suns face off against the Bucks for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on ABC15, with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m.

The center tweeted out a timelapse video of the scene being put together by a Master Model Builder.

The final scene features Suns' mascot, The Gorilla, dunking at the Footprint Center and the Suns' logo with the words “Let’s Go Suns.”

