'Go Phoenix Suns' mural takes on new meaning during NBA Finals run

PHOENIX — Tom Pomeroy has painted hundreds of pictures of famous people, places and things.

For Phoenix Suns fans, his masterpiece is the "Go Phoenix Suns" mural located on the fence of his insurance business on 7th Street and Osborn in Phoenix.

He painted it as a tribute to his favorite team in 1993 just before the Suns made it to the NBA Finals for only the second time in their history.

But he says he's been a fan since they were in the Finals the first time in 1976.

"They seem to know what the other players are doing before they do it. And just the cohesion of the team was so perfect," he said.

So perfect that this time around the Suns may just get themselves a championship and a brand new mural to commemorate the occasion.

"World champions maybe, you know, on the wall behind it...world champions," Pomeroy said.