Fans ecstatic after Suns win Game 2

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns fans were ecstatic after Thursday night's second win against the Milwaukee Bucks, making the Suns 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

Those who didn't have tickets to the game braved triple-digit temperatures and the humidity to watch the game on the big screen outside of Suns Arena. After the win, the crowd erupted into cheers.

“A second win means everything," said Suns fan Richard Torres. "We haven’t been here since '93. Everybody’s counting us out year in, year out. They’re always talking their stuff but we’re here. Chris Paul came to play with Book, Monty... everything just came together and look at us."

PHOTOS: Suns take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals against Bucks

Suns fan Katrina Josytewa wore a shirt that had a photo from the early '90s of her brother Ross, posed alongside Kevin Johnson.

"He was a fanatic Suns fan," she said. "He went to every single game. He loved everything about the Suns."

Josytewa says her brother passed away not long after that photo was taken. She attended Thursday's game in his honor.

“He would’ve been here beside me. He would’ve been here. But I’m here for him," she said.

After a tough year, fans say the team's success is helping bring the community together.

“Phoenix has always been a strong community, sports bring everyone together and look at all these cultures out here just loving one another," said Torres. "It’s great. Praise God.”