AZGFD: Free fishing Saturday, June 5 across all public waters in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department says fishing across all public waters in Arizona is free on Saturday, June 5!

With this weekend’s high temperature expected to be around 106, this is a great opportunity to escape the Valley’s heat for a day trip up north, or get up early before it gets too warm!

AZGFD says no fishing licenses are required for anyone fishing public waters on Saturday as part of National Fishing and Boating Week.

“Whether you’re a seasoned angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is the perfect time to head out to your nearest community lake and experience what fishing in Arizona is all about,” said Julie Carter, aquatic wildlife branch chief. “Or take advantage of cooler weather by fishing a lake or stream in Arizona’s high country.”

Reminder: All fishing regulations, including daily bag limits, remain in effect on Free Fishing Day.

If you’re a first-timer at the lake and enjoy casting a line this weekend, you can always purchase a valid Arizona fishing license online for only $37 for Arizona residents 18 and older to keep up the new hobby. If you're a regular, it's the perfect time to invite friends or family out to the water to get them interested in fishing!