For as long as the Diamondbacks have been in Arizona, organist Bobby Freeman has been behind his 88 keys at Chase Field.

He’s one of the few live organists still playing in a Major League Baseball park, but playing piano isn’t his only gift to our Valley community.

If you see him in the upper deck behind the 3rd base foul pole, he’s always looking to make someone’s day.

