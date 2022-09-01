ASU kicks off against NAU for season opener

TEMPE, AZ — Thursday night is the first Arizona State University football game of the season. The Sun Devils are set to kick off against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium.

If ASU wins, it will be their 23rd consecutive home opener win. ASU says that's the fourth-longest active streak in the nation, not including the unusual circumstances in 2020 when the first game was pushed to December.

According to ASU, the team has won all six matchups against NAU since 2000. They last played in 2016, with the Sun Devils winning 44-13.

ASU says there will also be some improvements to the game-day experience this year.

Last year, the university did a survey and found people wanted faster service.

ASU says Sun Devil stadium is officially cashless and they've added more grills and beverage stations to cut down on wait times. The university also has a new app where you can manage your tickets.

Thursday's game starts at 7 p.m.