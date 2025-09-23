As the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Dodgers, team says fan support could tip playoff race

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are making a late-season push for a playoff spot, and Chase Field is where it all comes together.

With the D-backs still in the fight for a wildcard, every game counts and can make a huge difference in the outcome of these late-season games.

ABC15’s Kaley O’Kelley talked to Cullen Maxey, Executive Vice President of Business Operations and Chief Revenue Officer for the Diamondbacks. He said the atmosphere inside the ballpark is critical.

“The energy from our fans really does fuel the team," Maxey said. “When Chase Field is packed, it lifts the players and creates an atmosphere that’s tough for any opponent.”

The Diamondbacks have been here before. The ups and downs of a long Major League Baseball season can come down to just a handful of games. That’s why this moment is so important, not only for the players but for the community of fans who have stuck with them through it all.

Fans who want to be part of the push can get tickets online at dbacks.com/tickets or at the Chase Field box office.