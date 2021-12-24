Arizonans plan for sports-filled Christmas as Cardinals, Suns play at home

PHOENIX — Saturday is not only Christmas, but a big day to be an Arizona sports fan!

The Phoenix Suns are taking on the Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center and the Arizona Cardinals will go up against the Indianapolis Colts at State Farm Stadium. This is the first time both the Suns and Cardinals have played on Christmas Day since 1995.

Families in attendance will be creating new special memories this year. Tyler Vasquez is a long time super fan, a season ticket holder and helps run the BirdGang Travel Club. He will be tailgating with the club before the game, then he'll go inside to watch it with his son.

"That evening is kind of open so I'm actually taking one of our youngest to the games," he said. "So that will be one of his Christmas gifts. So, it actually worked out because it ended up being a cool thing to do with your kids you normally wouldn't do."

ABC15 heard from numerous Arizonans who plan on attending both games on Saturday, which is possible since they are 3 hours apart.

The Phoenix Suns will air on ABC15 starting at 3 p.m.