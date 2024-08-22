Arizona Rattlers earn seventh Indoor Football League National Championship title

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Rattlers are celebrating a national championship win after beating the Massachusetts Pirates in Las Vegas last weekend.

The Rattlers won 53-16 against the Pirates at the Lee Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday.

The Arizona Rattlers are the 2024 IFL NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🐍🏆



This marks their seventh league championship in franchise history 🙌#TheIndoorWar #FiredUpIFL #IFLNationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/P42wBnSlzj — Indoor Football League (@IndoorFL) August 17, 2024

This is the seventh time in franchise history, since the start of the Rattlers in 1992, that they have taken home the Indoor Football League’s National Championship title.

They previously won the championships in 1994, 1997, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017.

“We are so proud of our hometown team - Arizona’s most winning professional team,” Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said.

According to the team, a banner presentation will take place at Desert Diamond Arena during their first game of the 2025 season. The date has yet to be determined.

Tickets to watch the Rattlers in the 2025 IFL season are on sale now here.

Want to personally congratulate the players?

Fans can meet players Dalton Sneed and Jamal Miles at an "Eat & Greet" event on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s restaurant at 9232 W. Glendale Ave.