Arizona Diamondbacks spring training tickets go on sale December 15

PHOENIX — Tickets to see the NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks during spring training are going on sale next month! The D-backs will be back on the field before you know it, looking to make another playoff run.

Single game tickets will become available on Dec. 15, 2023, according to Salt River Fields officials.

Spring training starts for the D-backs Feb. 23-24, 2024, against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. They'll face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, Feb. 25, and will play games almost every day until March 26.

Some other notable games: March 8 and 19 against the Chicago Cubs, March 10 against the LA Dodgers, three games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and three against the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

To see the full schedule and purchase tickets starting on Dec. 15, click here.