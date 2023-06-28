Arizona Diamondbacks have scored at least one run in every game this season

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are 80 games into the 2023 season and the team has scored at least one run in every game.

It's the longest streak to start the 2023 season by any team, and just one example of why the D-backs have become one of the best teams in baseball.

The D-backs are 48-32 and sit 2.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants, and 3 games ahead of the LA Dodgers to lead the NL West.

Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are finalists in fan voting to start for the NL in the All-Star game this season, leading one of the top offenses in MLB.

Corbin Carroll has a .296 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 20 doubles, three triples, and 17 home runs. Gurriel Jr. is hitting .271 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI on the season. Christian Walker is 16-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

As the halfway point of the season passes this week, the D-backs have two games left against Tampa Bay before heading to LA to face off against the Angels for three games. That series won't include a start by Shohei Ohtani, who just started for the Angels Tuesday.