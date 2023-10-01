Arizona Diamondbacks clinch spot in 2023 MLB Playoffs!

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have clinched a spot in the 2023 MLB playoffs!

The playoff berth comes after the Cincinnati Reds lost Saturday.

The chaos continues.



YOUR #DBACKS ARE BACK IN THE POSTSEASON!!! pic.twitter.com/V3qHANtj5H — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 1, 2023

Who the D-backs will play in the Wild Card round will come down to how the standings shake out over the rest of the weekend.

The D-backs are in the middle of a three-game home series against the Astros this weekend to finish out the regular season, and those games will still have a huge impact on the playoffs.

The team will also be celebrating "fan appreciation" all weekend with deals on food and memorabilia around the stadium. For more details, click here.

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS EXPLAINED

The MLB Wild Card round is a "best-of-three" series.

The two possible teams for the D-backs to face off against in the Wild Card round are the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Regardless of who the D-backs play, those games will be held October 3-5.

Regardless of who they play in the Wild Card, the D-backs will not have a home game that round because they will be the lower-ranked seed.

If the D-backs play the Brewers in the Wild Card and then win, they would face the LA Dodgers in the NL Division Series of the playoffs. If they play against the Phillies in the Wild Card and beat them, then they would then face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

If they advance to the NLDS, they would have at least one home game in that round. Tickets for those games are already on sale and would be refunded if the team loses in the Wild Card round.

The NLDS will begin on Saturday, October 7.

PLAYOFF HISTORY

This is the first season the D-backs have made the playoffs since 2017.

That year they defeated the Colorado Rockies in the Wild Card round before losing to the LA Dodgers in the NLDS. The D-backs have not advanced past the NLDS round since 2007 when they lost to the Rockies in the NLCS.

The Diamondbacks' only World Series victory came in 2001, just four seasons after the team's creation.

