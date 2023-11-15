Arizona Coyotes offering 'Build Your Own Flex Plan' with discounts to team store, more

TEMPE, Ariz. — Looking for a holiday deal for the hockey fan in your life? How about some Mullett Magic?

The Arizona Coyotes have announced a new "Build Your Own Flex Plan" deal that offers discounts when purchasing tickets to multiple games at Mullett Arena.

Purchasing three or more games gives fans discounted ticket rates for the 2023-2024 season; the more games you buy, the better the deal.

RELATED: How to buy Coyotes tickets at Mullett Arena

Added benefits from the deal grow with the amount of tickets purchased as well.

If you buy tickets to five games, you get a 10% discount at the online team store. Buying tickets to eight games grants you playoff pre-sale options.

WATCH: Thrill One drivers stop by Arizona Coyotes game

For fans who choose the 11-game plan, you receive a 15% discount for in-stadium food and beverages, as well as participation in the pre-game high-five tunnel activities.

For more information on the "Build Your Own Flex Plan," click here.