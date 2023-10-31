Arizona Cardinals trade Josh Dobbs to Minnesota Vikings, upgrade future draft pick

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the impending return of Kyler Murray.

According to ESPN, the Cardinals traded Dobbs and a future seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick.

The move comes one day after the Cardinals coaching staff said the team was essentially moving on from Dobbs and would either be starting rookie QB Clayton Tune, or starting Kyler Murray this weekend.

Murray has not played since being activated from the PUP list earlier this month. He has missed all of this season after having surgery last year to repair an ACL tear but has been nearing a return as he continues to practice.

It's unclear if Tune or Murray will start this weekend against Cleveland.

Dobbs will have seemingly have the opportunity to get playing time with Minnesota due to Kirk Cousins suffering a season-ending Achilles injury last weekend.

Dobbs went 1-7 with the Cardinals as the team's starter during what is heavily considered a rebuilding season. The Vikings are 4-4 and right in playoff contention.