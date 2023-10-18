Kyler Murray to return from PUP list, expected to begin practicing right away

GLENDALE, AZ — Kyler Murray is now clear to practice after the team has announced that the quarterback will return from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Safety Budda Baker is set to return from the PUP list as well.

The team says both players can begin practicing right away and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time.

It's unclear how soon Murray will return to starting for the Cardinals, who have gone 1-5 under QB Joshua Dobbs. Coach Jonathan Gannon, however, said this week that their intention is to have Murray be as prepared as possible to return to the field when he was activated from the PUP list.

Murray, 26, is working his way back after an underwhelming fourth season that was cut short by a torn ACL in his right knee against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.

He acknowledged some tough days after the surgery — nights when it was tough to sleep because of the pain — but said he's not feeling sorry for himself as he works to get back to the field.

“I get to do what I love every day — play quarterback in the NFL,” Murray said. “Did I get hurt? Yeah. Did I experience something no one wants to experience? Yeah. But it's nothing for me to get up and work out. I was already doing that before I got hurt.”

Murray posted on social media that he will practice on Wednesday, minutes after the Cardinals announced he would be taken off the PUP list.

Baker was put on the PUP list after the team's Week 2 loss to the NY Giants with a hamstring injury.