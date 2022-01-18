Arizona Cardinals suffer tough Wild Card loss to LA Rams

LOS ANGELES, CA — Matthew Stafford passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns in his first playoff victory as the Los Angeles Rams roared out of the wild-card round with a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Kyler Murray struggled from the beginning of the game, throwing for just 137 yards and two interceptions.

Most importantly for the Cardinals right now, safety Budda Baker was taken to the hospital after a rough hit from Rams running back Cam Akers in the third quarter of the game.

Baker is believed to have suffered a serious concussion but appeared to have feeling in his hands and legs after he was hit.

The Rams will move on to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend, while the Cardinals will spend the offseason trying to figure out how their season unraveled over the last several weeks after such a promising start.