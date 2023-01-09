Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim steps down, citing health

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals are parting ways with general manager Steve Keim, following a 4-13 season.

The Cardinals announced Monday that Steve Keim will no longer be the club's GM as he is stepping down to focus on his health.

.@AZCardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury while GM Steve Keim steps away from his spot to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has two positions to fill:https://t.co/iQ2Qks2aCj — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 9, 2023

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are not closing the door completely on Keim, saying that he could remain with the franchise at a lesser capacity.

As owner Michael Bidwill and the #AZCardinals enter the off-season, sources tell @theScore that Steve Keim will not be retained as GM, but the team isn’t shutting the door on him remaining with the franchise in a lesser capacity. Keim is currently away for health-related reasons. pic.twitter.com/gmp5taUtpC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 9, 2023

Keim has been away from the team on a leave of absence since mid-December due to health reasons.

The announcement comes on the same day that the Cardinals announce that head coach Kliff Kingsbury is being "relieved of his duties."