Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim steps down, citing health

Posted at 10:22 AM, Jan 09, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals are parting ways with general manager Steve Keim, following a 4-13 season.

The Cardinals announced Monday that Steve Keim will no longer be the club's GM as he is stepping down to focus on his health.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are not closing the door completely on Keim, saying that he could remain with the franchise at a lesser capacity.

Keim has been away from the team on a leave of absence since mid-December due to health reasons.

The announcement comes on the same day that the Cardinals announce that head coach Kliff Kingsbury is being "relieved of his duties."

