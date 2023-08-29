Arizona Cardinals announce roster cuts ahead of NFL regular season

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have announced the team's initial 53-man roster heading into the start of the NFL season.

Arguably the most notable name to be cut from the team at Tuesday's deadline is defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence. Lawrence was a fourth-round pick in 2020 by the Cardinals and showed signs of a strong career before lingering injuries diminished his output. Lawrence had 30 tackles in 25 games for the Cardinals in three seasons.

The biggest move, however, came earlier this week when the team cut veteran QB Colt McCoy. The team also cut QBs David Blough and Jeff Driskel Tuesday, leaving the team with just two active QBs at the moment. Kyler Murray will begin the season on the PUP list and be ineligible to play for the first four weeks.

Josh Dobbs, who the Cardinals recently traded for, or rookie Clayton Tune are the two QBs currently on the roster that could start Week 1 against Washington.

The roster, however, is expected to see several changes as the Cardinals could sign players who were released Tuesday by other teams.

Note: The roster currently sits at 52 players, with the Cardinals needing to sign a long snapper before the start of the season after releasing Aaron Brewer.

Here is the full list of players that the Cardinals RELEASED on Tuesday:

Linebacker David Anenih

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia

Defensive lineman Eric Banks

Offensive lineman Jackson Barton

Quarterback David Blough

Long snapper Aaron Brewer

Safety Kendell Brooks

Offensive lineman Cohl Cabral

Safety Andre Chachere

Running back Corey Clement

Wide receiver Brian Cobbs

Wide receiver Davion Davis

Wide receiver Kaden Davis

Quarterback Jeff Driskel

Tight end Joel Honigford

Offensive lineman Hayden Howerton

Safety JuJu Hughes

Offensive lineman Braylon Jones

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence

Linebacker Zach McCloud

Cornerback Bobby Price

Running back Stevie Scott

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits

Defensive lineman Jacob Slade

Wide receiver Brandon Smith

Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith

Linebacker Kyle Soelle

Tight end Noah Togiai

Offensive lineman Badara Traore

Cornerback Quavian White

Running back Ty’Son Williams

*In addition, the Cardinals have placed cornerback Garrett Williams on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list (NFI) and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II on injured reserve. The team also waived/injured cornerback Kyler McMichael.