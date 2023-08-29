Arizona Cardinals announce roster cuts ahead of NFL regular season

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have announced the team's initial 53-man roster heading into the start of the NFL season.
Arguably the most notable name to be cut from the team at Tuesday's deadline is defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence. Lawrence was a fourth-round pick in 2020 by the Cardinals and showed signs of a strong career before lingering injuries diminished his output. Lawrence had 30 tackles in 25 games for the Cardinals in three seasons.
The biggest move, however, came earlier this week when the team cut veteran QB Colt McCoy. The team also cut QBs David Blough and Jeff Driskel Tuesday, leaving the team with just two active QBs at the moment. Kyler Murray will begin the season on the PUP list and be ineligible to play for the first four weeks.
Josh Dobbs, who the Cardinals recently traded for, or rookie Clayton Tune are the two QBs currently on the roster that could start Week 1 against Washington.
The roster, however, is expected to see several changes as the Cardinals could sign players who were released Tuesday by other teams.
Note: The roster currently sits at 52 players, with the Cardinals needing to sign a long snapper before the start of the season after releasing Aaron Brewer.
Here is the full list of players that the Cardinals RELEASED on Tuesday:
Linebacker David Anenih
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Defensive lineman Eric Banks
Offensive lineman Jackson Barton
Quarterback David Blough
Long snapper Aaron Brewer
Safety Kendell Brooks
Offensive lineman Cohl Cabral
Safety Andre Chachere
Running back Corey Clement
Wide receiver Brian Cobbs
Wide receiver Davion Davis
Wide receiver Kaden Davis
Quarterback Jeff Driskel
Tight end Joel Honigford
Offensive lineman Hayden Howerton
Safety JuJu Hughes
Offensive lineman Braylon Jones
Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence
Linebacker Zach McCloud
Cornerback Bobby Price
Running back Stevie Scott
Tight end Bernhard Seikovits
Defensive lineman Jacob Slade
Wide receiver Brandon Smith
Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith
Linebacker Kyle Soelle
Tight end Noah Togiai
Offensive lineman Badara Traore
Cornerback Quavian White
Running back Ty’Son Williams
*In addition, the Cardinals have placed cornerback Garrett Williams on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list (NFI) and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II on injured reserve. The team also waived/injured cornerback Kyler McMichael.