A look at Super Bowl odds

Fourteen teams remain with a shot at the Super Bowl in Arizona. According to ESPN odds, the clear favorites today are the number one seeds in both divisions, the Chiefs for the AFC at 46.4% and the Eagles for the NFC at 49.8%.

Historically since seeding began in 1975, number-one teams have made the Super Bowl just over half the time. However, it is rare that both number-one seeds do. Only 13 Super Bowls pitted two number-one seeds against each other.

What about the rest of the field? Wild Card teams, those seeded five through seven, have only made the Super Bowl 11 times, most recently in 2020. There have only been two playoffs so far with seven seeds this year and all four lost on Wild Card Weekend. Two Super Bowls featured teams seeded sixth: Pittsburgh in 2006 and Green Bay in 2011. Both teams won.

Looking at Super Bowl appearances that have made the playoffs this year, Dallas and San Franciso lead the list with the most appearances. Only one team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, has never been in a Super Bowl. The last time there was a first-time appearance in the big game was the Arizona Cardinals in 2009.

Just two of the 14 teams in the playoffs have played a Super Bowl in Arizona. The Cowboys in 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium and the Giants in 2008 in Glendale.

Ultimately, anything can happen. You can catch some of the action on ABC15 as Wild Card Weekend wraps up with the Cowboys and the Bucs on Monday night.

