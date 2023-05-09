91-year-old Suns fan hoping to get special shout-out to Devin Booker

A special Phoenix Suns fan is sending a special shout-out to her favorite player.

"Hi, Devin Booker! I'm Pat Rice and I'm 91 years old. And you are my favorite player!"

Rice's family sent ABC15 a video of her decked out in her Suns jersey and orange cowboy hat.

At 91 years young, the Arcadia resident says she is Devin Booker's biggest fan.

Her family describes her as the most joyful person they know.

She's been watching every Suns game from her living room, but is hoping she can score some playoff tickets from the Suns. She's hoping to cheer on her favorite team, and of course D-Book, from Footprint Center!