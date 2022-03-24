Watch
18-inch pizza slice at Dodgers and White Sox Spring Training!

Hi, yes I would like one slice of pizza AS BIG AS MY BODY.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 19:07:48-04

PHOENIX — ATTENTION PIZZA LOVERS: feast your eyes on the biggest pizza in professional sports! Sink your teeth into the 18" Grand Slam Slice -- only at Camelback Ranch. A whopping 25 pepperonis on every slice.

The Spring Training home of the Dodger Dog wanted to showcase another larger than life item on their menu. 

See all of the cheesy goodness in the video above!

You can purchase this wonder of the ballpark food world for $13.00. Click here to get tickets!

 

 

 

IF YOU GO:
Camelback Ranch
10710 W Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85037

