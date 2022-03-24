18-inch pizza slice at Dodgers and White Sox Spring Training!

PHOENIX — ATTENTION PIZZA LOVERS: feast your eyes on the biggest pizza in professional sports! Sink your teeth into the 18" Grand Slam Slice -- only at Camelback Ranch. A whopping 25 pepperonis on every slice.

The Spring Training home of the Dodger Dog wanted to showcase another larger than life item on their menu.

See all of the cheesy goodness in the video above!

You can purchase this wonder of the ballpark food world for $13.00. Click here to get tickets!

Hi, yes I would like one slice of pizza AS BIG AS MY BODY 😂🍕 This Spring Training, the @Dodgers & @WhiteSox have an 18-inch slice of pizza that has 25 pepperoni on EVERY SLICE 😍⚾️🏆 Just when you think baseball could not get any better ☺️🎉 pic.twitter.com/rBBJOq4ql9 — Kari Steele (@KariVanHorn) March 20, 2018

IF YOU GO:

Camelback Ranch

10710 W Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85037