Spooky Tabletop Disney Halloween Tree Is A Perfect Addition To Your Fall Decor

Are you as excited about decorating for Halloween as we are? From creepy inflatables to more traditional fall scents and colors, there is something for everyone who wants to add some seasonal flair to their homes.

Even Disney fans have a chance to showcase their love for Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the classic Disney cartoon gang this Halloween. The Bradford Exchange has a Disney “Trick or Treat” Illuminated Halloween Tabletop Tree that brings a little Halloween magic to any home.

This adorable Disney Halloween tree showcases 11 Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Huey, Dewey, Louie, Chip and Dale.

Each character is dressed up in a fun costume and looks ready to go out trick-or-treating in Spooky Town. You can also see jack-o-lanterns and Mickey-eared bats hanging from the tree.

In addition to the delightful Disney characters, the tree also has 35 lights adorning it, including a glorious full moon on top to create the perfect Halloween mood. Just turn it on and your Disney Halloween tree will light up the night.

The Bradford Exchange’s Disney Halloween tabletop tree stands 13 inches tall and needs three AAA batteries to work. The batteries are not included with the tree, so make sure to stock up to keep your Halloween tree glowing each night.

You can order the Disney Halloween tree for $135 (plus $18.99 for shipping and handling), which includes all the decorations and lights, on the official Bradford Exchange website. You may notice the item is listed as “temporarily out of stock,” but shipping will resume on Sept. 13, so you can order now and still receive your Disney Halloween collection in plenty of time to celebrate the big night.

And if you’re already looking forward to having a Disney-centric holiday season, the Bradford Exchange has a tabletop Christmas tree that displays a whopping 75 Disney characters in a magical, snow-capped holiday setting.

Also available as of Sept. 13, the Ultimate Disney 75-Character Tabletop Christmas Tree is $199.99 and includes festive figurines of Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Pinocchio, Cinderella, Winnie the Pooh and many more popular characters.

Are you eager to start decorating for the fall and winter holidays?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.