Southwest has roundtrip flights to Hawaii for as low as $200

After a long year of lockdown, you might be ready to plan the next big family vacation, and Southwest Airlines is here to help. The company currently has a sale that will have you dreaming of autumn travels to far-flung locales.

For its 50th anniversary, the airline is slashing many ticket prices by 50% — including flights to Hawaii, which you can find for as low as $200 roundtrip from select cities during a specific window of time this fall.

These huge discounts for roundtrip tickets to paradise are part of Southwest’s 50% Off 50 Days of Fall Travel Deal, but you’ll need to act quickly to nab them because this sale is only available through June 17!

Adobe

How To Get $200 Roundtrip Fares To Hawaii On Southwest

If you’re ready to pack your bags and hit the beaches of Hawaii, here’s what you need to do to get the $200 roundtrip fares.

Head to Southwest’s website and click on the promotional link or use the promo code SAVE50 when you search for eligible fares. The promotional code is valid for a 50% discount on travel booked for dates between Sept. 15 and Nov. 3, 2021, only, so make sure you double-check your calendar when booking your flights.

Most of the discounted flights to Hawaii originate from cities in California, including San Francisco, Long Beach, Los Angeles and San Diego, but you can also find flights from Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Southwest offers flights to five Hawaiian destinations: Kauai, Honolulu, Maui, Kona and Hilo.

If you don’t live on the west coast, you can also use the 50% discount to fly to one of the eligible airports.

AP Photos

Take 50% Off Other Southwest Destinations This Fall

In addition to great deals to Hawaii, you can also save on travel within the 48 contiguous United States with the 50% off sale. Here are a few deals we found in our search on Southwest’s website:

Boston to Orlando: $182 roundtrip

New York (LaGuardia) to Chicago: $120 roundtrip

Chicago to Los Angeles: $162 roundtrip

Charlotte, North Carolina, to Dallas: $192 roundtrip

When searching for your flights, make sure to have SAVE50 in the promo code box to see all available discount prices.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.