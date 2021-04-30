Valle del Sol honors Roopali Desai as a 2021 Mom of the Year

Valle del Sol is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Roopali Desai is a mother of three who demonstrates strength and leadership in conventional and unconventional ways such as becoming the top election lawyer in Arizona and dedicating countless hours to community boards and mentoring. She worked for years as a public health advocate prior to becoming a lawyer. She serves on the boards of several high-profile nonprofit organizations, including the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest and Save Our Schools Arizona and is a former board member of New Pathways for Youth, ACLU of Arizona, and Arizona Family Health Partnership. Roopali has also served on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' transition team and was appointed by former Chief Justice Scott Bales of the Arizona Supreme Court to serve on the Committee for Civil Justice Reform. Roopali commits a significant amount of time to pro bono legal work relating to children in Arizona's foster system, issues of voting rights, and fairness and equality in public education. She also actively mentors ASU and UArizona law students, younger attorneys and peers. And, of course, most of all, Roopali enjoys spending time with her three daughters and giving them the love and support to grow into strong women.

Mom of the Year Virtual Celebration

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Program starts at 9:00 a.m.

Valle del Sol's annual Mom of the Year event honors women of diverse backgrounds for service to the community and for their exemplary roles of mothers.

Why? Affordable, culturally competent, integrated primary care can be hard to find, especially when you're under-insured or not insured at all. Funds raised from this event will support Valle del Sol Community Health Clinics and the thousands of families who rely on these clinics to keep them, and their communities, healthy.

To register for Valle del Sol's 8th Annual Mom of the Year virtual celebration, visit www.valledelsol.com/mom