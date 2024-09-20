Terri O shows you a spooky and simple way to decorate for halloween!

It's halloween and time to decorate! I am not into blood and guts. I prefer to go for simple and classic halloween decor. Here is what I used:

Large die cuts from the craft store. Mine are black so I placed them on a white background. If you can find them you can outline images onto black paper and cut them out yourself! You can find images on line or even from a kids coloring book!

Re-purposed black frames. Or any frame will do!

Spider web and plastic bugs and spiders.

The tray I used I found at a thrift store but you can place your pictures together any where around your home. I prefer to put them on a tray and that way I can move them around my home as needed.

Place your frames on your tray using risers or something to give them different heights. I used sticky dots to place my spider web all over the frames. For added drama I used battery operated candles. You FOR SURE you do not want to use real flames near your spider web, right? Just had to say it.

