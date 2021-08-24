Tasty and healthy salad recipe from Madinah Simpson

Avocado Cucumber Salad

* Anti-Aging, Radiant Skin & Nails, Weight Management, Detox & Cleansing, Heart Healthy!

Ingredients

1 chopped cucumber

2 chopped avocados

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped red onions

1/4 cup chopped cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup kalamata olives

2 tbsp raw sunflower seeds

2 tbsp raw pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp hemp seed

Toppings

1/4 cup microgreens

Juice from 1/2 lime

1 tsp dried dill

Pinch of pink Himalayan salt (to taste)

Pinch of black pepper

Method

Place above ingredients in a large bowl. Add toppings and serve. Enjoy this salad with any of my signature dressings!