Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Tasty and healthy salad recipe from Madinah Simpson

items.[0].image.alt
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 9:57 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 12:57:49-04

Avocado Cucumber Salad
* Anti-Aging, Radiant Skin & Nails, Weight Management, Detox & Cleansing, Heart Healthy!

Ingredients
1 chopped cucumber
2 chopped avocados
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup chopped red onions
1/4 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup kalamata olives
2 tbsp raw sunflower seeds
2 tbsp raw pumpkin seeds
2 tbsp hemp seed

Toppings
1/4 cup microgreens
Juice from 1/2 lime
1 tsp dried dill
Pinch of pink Himalayan salt (to taste)
Pinch of black pepper

Method
Place above ingredients in a large bowl. Add toppings and serve. Enjoy this salad with any of my signature dressings!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get more news at your fingertips! Follow ABC15 Arizona on TikTok!