Stop the peezing! Non-invasive pelvic floor chair to help with incontinence

Prev Next Sonoran Living

Posted at 8:25 AM, Jul 18, 2023

((SL Advertiser)) V-Juv offers a treatment to help both men and women overcome incontinence and frequent urination. Visit stopthepee.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.