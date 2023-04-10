Watch Now
Retired OB/GYN shares important message for children about inappropriate touching and how to get help

Author tackles the difficult topic of inappropriate touching in a way that young minds will understand. Connect with Dr. Tate on Instagram - @drtiffanietatemoore or Facebook https://m.facebook.com/DrTiffanieTateMoore
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 12:53:19-04

