Phoenix Attorney Marlon Branham shares his painful experience with racism

Branham Law, PLLC: Dedicated To Building A Stronger Community

Every member of our firm is dedicated to serving our local and legal communities. We establish strong, lasting relationships with our clients, and we frequently receive referrals from past clients. This speaks highly of our services. Additionally, we work with both English- and Spanish-speaking clients throughout our area.

Senior Attorney, Marlon Branham, is involved with the Maricopa County Bar Foundation, an arm of the Maricopa County Bar Association. He was also on the City of Mesa Judicial Advisory Board for four years, and works closely with Mesa Community College students on legal issues.

Contact our offices today to discuss your legal needs, and begin exploring the options available to you. Schedule your free initial consultation by calling 602-730-9324, or reach out online, at www.branhamlaw.com to get started.