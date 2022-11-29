((SL Advertiser)) Pediatrix is accepting new patients at both locations. Visit www.PediatrixMD.com or call
602-866-0550
Pediatrix: Phoenix-based pediatric practice offering checkups for kids of all ages
Posted at 8:29 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 10:29:28-05
((SL Advertiser)) Pediatrix is accepting new patients at both locations. Visit www.PediatrixMD.com or call
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.