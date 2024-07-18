Limor Suss has tips for getting into a back-to-school routine

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares her favorite back to school essentials:

Learning Resources Unpack Your Day Conversation Kit [target.com] promotes social-emotional learning and self-expression, fostering meaningful conversations with family and friends.

Easily elevate your back-to-school makeup routine with Charlotte Tilbury’s NEW! Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick [charlottetilbury.com].

Garnier Whole Blends Hair Honey Jelly [garnierusa.com] can help with perfecting wavy and curly hair.

Get your beauty sleep with a Slip® Silk Pillowcase [slip.com]. It’s like an 8 hour beauty treatment every night.