Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Limor Suss has A+ school essentials for scholarly success

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024
KNXV
Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024
Posted
and last updated

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares A+ Back to School Essentials.

Back-to-School deals on laptops and accessories, Xbox controllers and more continue through September 10th:
microsoft.com.

Lands’ End kids’ products are designed to last, versatile, adaptable, and comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Squeeze more flavor into your back to school meals and snacks with Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini.

Refreshing with a twist, WONDER MELON™ Juices, WONDER LEMON™ Juices, and WONDER BEET™ Juices are a blend of 100% organic, cold pressed juices that are certified fair trade.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!