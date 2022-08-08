Watch Now
Lend a helping hand! Donate to the Phoenix Rescue Mission's Code:Red Summer Heat Relief

Posted at 7:40 AM, Aug 08, 2022
((SL Advertiser)) Help in the triple digit heat! Lend a helping hand! Donate to the Phoenix Rescue Mission's Code:Red Summer Heat Relief. To donate, call (602) 233-3000, or go to PhoenixRescueMission.org/CodeRed.

