Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

High Def Lipo at Advanced Image Med Spa can help you get ready for swimsuit season

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:07 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 11:07:18-04

((SL Advertiser)) To book an appointment at Advanced Image Med Spa and Elite Wellness Center call (480) 845-4121 or visit, advancedimagemedspa.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems