Cox hosts a day of "Smart" technology

Cox hosted a day of "Smart" technology at the Mesa Arts Center

Cox Communications recently gathered local technology experts for Smarter Arizona, an interactive one-day event focused on Arizona's leading position in the Smart Cities evolution and the role Cox infrastructure plays to make it possible.

Smarter Arizona kicked off with an exciting announcement that by the end of the year, Cox will expand and offer MULTI GIG residential speeds to 65% of our customers in Arizona, all powered by fiber. That means more Arizona homes and businesses will have access to the faster speeds. Cox is also brining more fiber to the home this year, which will enable multi gig symmetrical speeds.

Later in the morning, Cox hosted a panel discussion with subject matter experts - Dr. Yezhou Yang, Associate Professor at the School of Computing and AI at Arizona State University, Colleen Flannery, Chief Information Officer for the Chandler school district and Harry Meier, Deputy CIO for Innovation, City of Mesa. The panel discussed how technologies are helping cities/municipalities address pressing issues such as parking, lighting, public park security and maintenance, are closing the digital divide in schools making internet access available to students and helping move traffic more efficiently through Arizona streets.

Guests experienced demonstrations showcasing how Cox Internet supports Arizona's growth and success in areas including retail, healthcare, workplace, education, city, mobile and home life. Cox Elite Gamer demonstration, virtual reality basketball experience, Si Se Puede Foundation Robotics Team and Smart Communities - curbside management demonstration were some favorites.

"State leaders are investing in and developing smarter community ecosystems to better support residents and businesses," said Susan Anable, Phoenix Market Vice President, Cox Communications Arizona. "Cox's leading-edge infrastructure is essential as Arizona grows and continues to drive citizen satisfaction, operational efficiency and growth opportunities."

Later Mark Feller, Vice President of Technology for the Arizona Cardinals, shared with Arizona CIOs and business leaders how the Cardinals are utilizing smart technologies to enhance the fan experience and player training. The "smart" day wrapped up with a live podcast recording with Neal Bloom host of Fresh Brewed Tech and Cox Mobile's Hillard Sumner, AVP Sales Strategy and Enablement.

Cox has supported and partnered with local organizations to introduce multi gig internet, in addition to providing, high-speed internet, TV, phone, smart home and managed IT service solutions for residents and businesses in Arizona.

That's why Cox is committed to continuously investing in our network in Arizona and has invested more than $20 billion in the past ten years to power millions of users across our Cox markets.

To learn more, go to cox.com.