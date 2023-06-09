Chef Mama J is teaching kids to cook pasta and more

Chef Mama J's Cooking with Kids Pasta Class with Macaroni and Cheese

Fresh Pasta

Ingredients:

2 cups Durum flour

3 eggs, whipped

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 - 1.5 Tablespoons water

Method:

Pour the flour and salt into a large bowl and make a well.

Combine the whipped eggs with the flour to form a dough ball.

Dust a counter with the Durum flour.

Turn the dough onto the floured counter.

Knead for 10 minutes and form a dough ball.

Use more flour as you knead to prevent sticking. Too much flour will cause dough to dry.

Cover dough with a damp towel for 15 minutes to rest.

Cut the dough into four equal pieces. Roll the dough balls out.

Roll each dough ball through the pasta machine at zero setting. Repeat this process until you reach setting six.

Place the dough flat onto a floured counter. Sprinkle a dollop of flour on the top of the dough. This prevents sticking. Slice dough into rectangles. Slice into one inch strips.

Blanch the strips for 45 seconds to 1.5 minutes in a pot of boiling water. Remove with a slotted spoon and place in a large pasta bowl.

Drizzle the pasta with the cheese sauce.

Serve and enjoy!