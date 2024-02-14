Chef Candy Lesher is helping you "Cook Like a Dame"

Chef Candy Lesher is helping you learn to cook with her series "Cook Like a Dame." To learn more, call 480-266-0701, or go to www.ldeiphoenix.com

Salsa Verde

2 1/2 lbs. tomatillos, parchment skin removed and washed

1 bunch green onions, cleaned and coarsely chopped

1 toasted Jalapeno or serrano chile, skin and seeds removed

(or 2 large green chiles, roasted/skinned and seeds removed)

4-5 large cloves garlic, sliced

2-3 Tbl sugar (to taste)

3 Mexican limes, juiced (or 1 large standard lime)

1 ½ tsp cumin seed, toasted and finely crushed

1 tsp coriander seed, toasted and finely crushed

2 tsp salt

1/2-2/3 cup cilantro leaves, rinsed and drained (leaves only, no stems)

1. Place one-half of each ingredient into the food processor. Pulse until fully processed. Pour into a bowl and repeat with remaining ingredients. Stir, then adjust taste with salt and/or sugar as needed.

Note: This is my "mild" version. If you prefer spicy, seed 2 serrano or other chiles of choice, lightly chop them and add them in along with the mild green Anaheim chiles