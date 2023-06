Celebrate Father's Day weekend with the D-backs June 16-18

Sonoran Living

Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 12, 2023

((SL Advertiser)) To buy Father's Day weekend D-backs tickets call (602) 462-4600 or visit, dbacks.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.