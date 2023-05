Always look your best with these easy looks and makeup tips

Sonoran Living

Posted at 8:07 AM, May 22, 2023

To get more information on the latest trends and to learn more about Professional makeup artist Jalia Pettis visit www.jaliapettis.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.