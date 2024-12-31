This school will use artificial intelligence to teach students in 2-hour models

Hundreds of students in Arizona will soon be enrolling in a virtual school powered by artificial intelligence.

Unbound Academy creates learning plans that are personalized for each student utilizing AI.

According to Alpha School, which is based in Austin, Texas, and has a sister network of private and charter schools, its students post “some of the highest academic outcomes for K-12 in the country.”

Unbound Academy features a “two-hour learning model” and the rest of the school day teaches other life skills. The new program in Arizona is expected to open next fall with 250 students.

MacKenzie Price, co-founder of 2hrLearning and Alpha School, says the personalized learning model allows students to retain more information in half the time.

"That's the beauty of what AI technology and adaptive app learning enables," Price said. "It's really providing that personalized learning experience for students."

