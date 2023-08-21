Special education teacher prepares for first year in the classroom at Crockett Elementary

PHOENIX — Even from a young age, Isa Linzarez-Lander had a goal to strive for -- and that's something she's hoping to pass down to her students as a first-year special education teacher at Crockett Elementary, part of the Balsz School District in Phoenix.

"Just knowing that there are kids out there that need someone on their side," says Linzarez-Lander. "I was super fortunate to have parents and teachers that loved school and thought education was important and to give kids a leg up in the world."

But the road to get there wasn't entirely easy. Her first lesson came as a student teacher this past spring where she learned a lot about what it takes to go for your dreams.

"It was super informative for sure. Jumping into the classroom, it was a lot - I put myself through school and had to put myself through student teaching. It was a lot of going to school in the day and going to work from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., so really long days, but it taught me a lot about the grit and determination it takes to pursue the things I want to pursue."

Linzarez-Lander is hoping her can-do attitude will come in handy in her first year of teaching, where she says meeting kids where they are at is perhaps the most important.

"There is a connection you build with teachers and it's remarkable and I love that."

And just like her students, Linzarez-Lander is hoping to learn along the way also.

"It sounds like you're giving yourself some permission to experiment and maybe make a mistake along the way like we all do," ABC15's Nick Ciletti said to Linzarez-Lander.

"That's something throughout life that's important - give yourself the opportunity to try and fail and throw things against the wall and see what sticks," she replied. "That's important to instill in my students too."