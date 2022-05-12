Dysart Unified superintendent expected to resign Wednesday night

With a year left on his contract, Dysart Unified School District superintendent is expected to issue his resignation at Wednesday night's school board meeting.

Wednesday's meeting agenda states the board with start in executive session "to obtain legal advice and provide direction to the attorney for the public body regarding the superintendent's resignation agreement and release."

This is expected to be followed by the board taking action on the Dr. Quinn Kellis' resignation during the regular meeting at 6 p.m.

Dr. Kellis has been superintendent for the past four years, including being at the helm during countless changes in and out of the classroom during the pandemic.

Talking with some parents in support of Dr. Kellis at Wednesday's meeting, some feel he was pushed out by board members who don't agree with his leadership decisions.

One parent said "critical race theory" has been brought up regularly despite the school district saying on multiple occasions the teachings aren't allowable and hasn't ever been in the curriculum.

A survey by DUSD from June 9, 2021 measures family satisfaction, with the superintendent leadership satisfaction ranging from 85%-88%.

Action and discussion are slated to take place to appoint an acting Superintendent on Wednesday.