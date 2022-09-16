Deadline approaching for Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers grant

PHOENIX — Time is running out for educators to apply for the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program.

The organization will be giving out $2,500 awards to 400 teachers, which will total up to $1 million. The money can be used for anything educators want for their schools or classroom.

The Paseo Hills Elementary School won a grant in the last go-around. Jamie Hood, the principal, said they used the money to help give students clothes and hygiene products.

“We have a lot of dedicated loyal staff members and community members who always pull resources together to provide what our families do need. Earning this or winning this afforded us the opportunity to be able to improve our ability to provide those necessities to our families,” she said.

The school’s clothes and hygiene product giveaway started out in a cabinet and grew to entire classroom to help its students in need.

“I was very excited. Our school was very excited,” Hood said.

Teachers in any Arizona K-12 public or charter school can apply for this grant until Friday, September 30 at 5 p.m. You can apply on the Fiesta Bowl’s website here.

The winners of the grants will be chosen at random. An organization spokesperson said about 1,000 educators apply each time. They will be doing a “draft day” in early November to choose winners.

