Big Brothers Big Sisters desperate for Valley volunteers

The pandemic has made it difficult for several organizations to recruit volunteers, like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, which has a long waiting list for big brothers.

Reaching their full potential — that's the goal for every child who is a part of the program, but right now, the group is having a harder time carrying out that mission.

"We can't find the volunteers to make the matches," explains CEO Laura Capello, who happens to be a big sister herself. She says right now, the organization is in desperate need of big brothers with roughly 200 boys across the Valley waiting for matches.

Capello says it's gotten so bad, they're currently not able to match any boys in the West Valley or add them to a waiting list.

"It's really sad when a mom calls up and we have to say we can't even put your child on a waitlist right now because there is nothing worse than having a child wait a year or two for someone to play basketball with. To me, that hurts them more."

Capello says the thought of these boys missing out on opportunities her little sister has had is heartbreaking.

"We like to say we're not trying to change children by any means. We're not trying to save children. All we are doing is having them realize their own potential. It's opening doors for them."

If you're interested in learning more about joining Big Brothers Big Sisters, click here.