APS offering $500 grants for teachers to purchase school supplies

PHOENIX — School supplies can get expensive and sometimes the burden is put on teachers.

So, Arizona Public Service (APS) is helping to get teachers the support they need to make sure they have the right tools to run their classrooms.

APS is offering a chance to win a $500 gift card through the APS Supply My Class Program.

Teachers of grades K-12 in Title 1 public or charter schools that are in APS territory can apply now through August 13.

“Teachers play an instrumental role in shaping our children’s minds and fostering academic growth,” said Tina Marie Tentori, Director of Community Affairs for APS. “By helping teachers with needed supplies, we hope to empower them to continue to inspire, innovate and cultivate a love for learning in the classrooms.”

How to apply

Full-time teachers at Title 1 schools that are in APS territory can click here, to apply now. The application takes less than a minute to complete. The deadline to apply is August 13 at 11:59 p.m.

The next day, August 14, 500 teachers will be randomly drawn. APS will notify the winners with instructions on how to redeem their gift cards the first week of October.

Heads up: Some teachers may be randomly selected to have APS employees come to their school to surprise them.

Winning teachers from previous years ARE eligible to enter and win again.

APS has other opportunities for STEM teachers: APS offers STEM teacher grants to help bring learning to life with awards of up to $2,500 for K-12, public and charter school teachers who lead innovative, hands-on activities that introduce STEM concepts into the classroom. A total of $50,000 is available for classroom projects happening from January through May. The application will be open from Sept. 6-Oct. 30, 2023.