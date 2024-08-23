Women make up the majority share of voters, including in swing states

When you walk into the voting booth this November, you're more likely to see a woman beside you casting her ballot than a man.

Women of all races and ages vote more than men do, and it's not new.

Rutgers University has studied these trends since 1980. For more than four decades, women have registered at higher rates and turned out to the polls more. No matter the election cycle or which job is on the ballot, candidates can count on women to be paying attention.

There is of course the historic moment of having a woman on the ticket this cycle that could provide a boost in turnout, but generally who women vote for is up for grabs.

Pew Research found that in 2022, 48% of women voters cast ballots for GOP candidates compared to 40% in 2018. Pew says the numbers reflect turnout, not necessarily changing of party preferences.

Still, both parties know women voters could make or break the election for their candidate.

The data shows a swing for Harris since she stepped into the arena. An Economist/YouGov poll showed a 13-point lead with women voters across the board.

Jackie Payne is the executive director of Galvanize Action, a group connecting with the nearly 50 million moderate women in America. She says White women make up the largest vote segment in 2020 at 40%, and the biggest vote share in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

"Moderate women have, we have enough problems in our lives. We're looking for solutions, and we're looking for something to feel good about and feel hopeful about," Payne explained. "And so that's one thing that's been really interesting about what the Harris-Walz ticket has done, is bring the hope."

The Trump campaign has seen a dip in favorability with women, particularly with their VP pick, JD Vance. They lead with men by 7 points.

But Payne says moderate women are not a monolith, and are actively considering both candidates.

"Their number one issue is the economy, and they really want to believe that a candidate cares about their family and will deliver for them. And specifically, of course, it's on inflation and grocery prices, but also on child care and health care and elder care," she said.

Abortion is a close second.

"Moderate women, even if they don't think they would get an abortion themselves, feel very strongly that the folks that they love, if they need to get an abortion, should be able to get one. They will go to great lengths to protect that," Payne added.

Women also see democracy and polarization as driving issues, so no matter who they vote for, candidates are counting on female voters voters to show up in November.

